630 CHED – Edmonton Symphony Orchestra – Saxophone & Shiraz

The saxophone is only a little over a hundred years old, but took its place as a solo instrument quickly, thanks to a number of important and impressive works. Join us for a melodic and memorable night of new works for saxophone and orchestra featuring U.K. sensation Jess Gillam, who has amassed an astonishing array of achievements just barely past her teens, including a coveted appearance at the 2018 Last Night of the Proms. Also joining in will be Edmonton jazz legend PJ Perry.

