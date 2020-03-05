Mycelium is the very foundation of life on this planet – not only for our species but for so many species on this Earth that we love. On March 26th, 2020, Fantastic Fungi Day will bring the fungi kingdom and all of its natural wonders aboveground for a one-night-only screening event that will interconnect global communities. Join us as we mirror the incredible ways of the underground mycelium network with over 500 theatres and tens of thousands of people across the globe. Stick around for a special post-screening Q&A with director Louie Schwartzberg and world-renowned mycologist Paul Stamets. Official Film Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxABOiay6oA “Mushrooms are the new superheroes, as Brie Larson dreamily narrates over what is not a new Marvel epic but rather a documentary of epic proportions.” – Robert Abele, Los Angeles Times “Schwartzberg’s film quickly proves to be one of the year’s most mind-blowing, soul-cleansing and yes, immensely entertaining triumphs.” – Matt Fagerholm, RogerEbert.com “A must-see for anyone interested in life, death and the pursuit of the planet’s well-being.” – David Carpenter, Forbes Presented in partnership with the Okanagan Psychedelic Society