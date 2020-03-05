19-06-2020 18:00

19-06-2020 20:00

America/Toronto

Retro Swing Jazz Night – Django’s Jewels – 06/19/2020

Come join us on June 19th, for a fun night of retro jazz music as we welcome back the roaring 20’s in a new century! Django’s Jewels are a BC-based quartet that play an exciting brand of hot jazz and swing music that was popularized in France after WWI. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details →