Jun 19 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Retro Swing Jazz Night – Django’s Jewels – 06/19/2020

The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC View Map
Add to Calendar 19-06-2020 18:00 19-06-2020 20:00 America/Toronto Retro Swing Jazz Night – Django’s Jewels – 06/19/2020

 The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC Camille Delaisse eventsassistant@thevibrantvine.com
https://www.thevibrantvine.com/product?productid=328B98D9-371F-43B7-BD2E-28252D89B1B0
eventsassistant@thevibrantvine.com 7784784153 (Camille Delaisse)

Come join us on June 19th, for a fun night of retro jazz music as we welcome back the roaring 20’s in a new century! Django's Jewels are a BC-based quartet that play an exciting brand of hot jazz and swing music that was popularized in France after WWI.