Retro Swing Jazz Night – Django’s Jewels – 06/19/2020
Come join us on June 19th, for a fun night of retro jazz music as we welcome back the roaring 20's in a new century! Django's Jewels are a BC-based quartet that play an exciting brand of hot jazz and swing music that was popularized in France after WWI.

The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC
- eventsassistant@thevibrantvine.com 7784784153 (Camille Delaisse)
