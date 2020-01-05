Other
May 1 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Monica Tracey – Piano Bar – 05/01/2020

The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC View Map
https://www.thevibrantvine.com/product?productid=03C6191B-B707-43A3-9B48-51F455D4F5EA
Eventsmanager@thevibrantvine.com 7784784153 (Camille Delaisse)

Singer & Piano Entertainer Monica Tracey will be back performing 'Piano Bar Style' down in Jacko's Lounge on May 1st from 6 pm to 8 pm! ​​This talented, high spirited lady has rocked the house at many parties since 2003​, performing classic songs and current hits for​ ​​lots of great audiences. Anybody can step up to the piano and ask for a favorite song and audience participation is all part of the show! So once again let's​ get this party started, secret guest stars included! ​You’re in for some great music and a rockin' good time.