Monica Tracey – Piano Bar – 05/01/2020

Singer & Piano Entertainer Monica Tracey will be back performing 'Piano Bar Style' down in Jacko's Lounge on May 1st from 6 pm to 8 pm! ​​This talented, high spirited lady has rocked the house at many parties since 2003​, performing classic songs and current hits for​ ​​lots of great audiences. Anybody can step up to the piano and ask for a favorite song and audience participation is all part of the show! So once again let's​ get this party started, secret guest stars included! ​You’re in for some great music and a rockin' good time.