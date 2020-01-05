Monica Tracey – Piano Bar – 05/01/2020

Singer & Piano Entertainer Monica Tracey will be back performing ‘Piano Bar Style’ down in Jacko’s Lounge on May 1st from 6 pm to 8 pm! This talented, high spirited lady has rocked the house at many parties since 2003, performing classic songs and current hits for lots of great audiences. Anybody can step up… Full detailsThe Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC Camille Delaisse Eventsmanager@thevibrantvine.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Singer & Piano Entertainer Monica Tracey will be back performing 'Piano Bar Style' down in Jacko's Lounge on May 1st from 6 pm to 8 pm! This talented, high spirited lady has rocked the house at many parties since 2003, performing classic songs and current hits for lots of great audiences. Anybody can step up to the piano and ask for a favorite song and audience participation is all part of the show! So once again let's get this party started, secret guest stars included! You’re in for some great music and a rockin' good time.