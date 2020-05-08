630 CHED – Edmonton Symphony Orchestra – I Could Have Danced All Night!
- Where
- Winspear Centre - 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street & 102 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 08-05-2020 20:00 09-05-2020 20:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED – Edmonton Symphony Orchestra – I Could Have Danced All Night!
I Could Have Danced All Night! – The Loverly World of Lerner & Loewe presented by The Robbins Foundations is a salute to Broadway legends Fritz Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner, with vocalists and choir performing show-stopping tunes from their classic musicals. Full detailsWinspear Centre - 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street & 102 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
630 CHED wants you to dance all night with Edmonton Symphony Orchestra on May 8th & May 9th!
I Could Have Danced All Night! - The Loverly World of Lerner & Loewe presented by The Robbins Foundations is a salute to Broadway legends Fritz Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner, with vocalists and choir performing show-stopping tunes from their classic musicals My Fair Lady, Camelot, Gigi, and Brigadoon, including Almost Like Being in Love, If Ever I Would Leave You, Thank Heaven for Little Girls, Get Me to the Church On Time, and I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.
Click here for more information.