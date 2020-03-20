24 Hour Ride Sweat-A-Thon for MS

From Friday, March 20th until Saturday, March 21st, Chamco Spokes invites you to join the fundraiser in support of the MS Bike Leduc to Camrose! Full detailsRevolution Cycle - 15103 Stony Plain Rd, Edmonton, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
For 24 hours, they will be spinning in hopes of raising money for MS together!
For full event details and how to sign up, check out the event flyer below.