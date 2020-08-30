Music
Aug 30 7:30 PM

630 CHED – Steve Miller Band

Rogers Place - 10220 104 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
630 CHED proudly supports Steve Miller Band with special guests Marty Stuart and Gary Mule Deer live in concert at Rogers Place on August 30, 2020.

With instantly recognizable hits such as Jet Airliner, Fly Like an Eagle, The Joker, and much more, you’ll surely want to see Rock n Roll Veteran Steve Miller do what he does best!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 28th, 2020. Tickets can be purchased at www.livenation.com

 