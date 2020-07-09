630 CHED – Randy Bachman & Burton Cummings – Together Again: Live in Concert

Canada’s most celebrated musicians and songwriters Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings announced a cross-Canada reunion tour entitled, Together Again, Live In Concert. The tour will stop by Rogers Place on July 9th, 2020.

Bachman and Cumming return to the stage for this reunion tour for the first time in more than a decade.

Together Again, Live In Concert will celebrate the music of The Guess Who, Bachman Turner Overdrive and Burton Cummings.

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings have written some of the greatest songs of the last 50 years. Together theirs is undoubtedly the Great Canadian Songbook.

These Eyes, Laughing, Undun, No Time, American Woman, No Sugar Tonight, Hand Me Down World, Share The Land, Albert Flasher, Follow Your Daughter Home, Glamour Boy, Star Baby, Clap For The Wolfman, Let It Ride, Takin’ Care Of Business, You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet, Hey You, Looking Out For #1, Stand Tall, I’m Scared, My Own Way To Rock, Break It To Them Gently, Fine State of Affairs, You Saved My Soul – and that’s only some of the dozens of gold and platinum hits between them.

To coincide with the reunion tour Together Again, Live In Concert, Sony Music Canada will release a limited edition Bachman Cummings box set in June 2020. The Bachman Cummings Collection includes five Guess Who albums from the formative 1969-1971 period—including; Canned Wheat, American Woman, and Share the Land—alongside material from both Bachman Turner Overdrive and Burton Cummings. This 7CD or 7LP set will also include an expanded booklet of rare and never published publicity, studio, and master tape photographs as well as detailed label copy and notes. Both LP and CD boxes will be available to pre-order soon.