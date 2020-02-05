BCSS Volunteer Social

Volunteer with us! BCSS Kelowna is an organization that provides free support and programs for individuals and family members impacted by mental illness. Join us for a drop-in Volunteer Social event on Saturday March 21st from 10am to 12pm at Third Space Coffee. Our team will be gathering for warm coffee and tasty treats to chat with community members about our programs and future goals. Currently, our branch has over 11 different volunteer positions open, and we are excited to match attendees to the perfect fit for their skills. Want more information? Shoot us an email at volunteer@bcsskelowna.org or visit bcsskelowna.org.