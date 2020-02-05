Parents can sometimes struggle with knowing how to help their child with anxiety. The intention of our Helping Your Anxious Child: A Panel Discussion is to let parents know they are not alone, to help de-stigmatize mental health issues and provide helpful tools and resources. Our panel is comprised of members of the community with… Full detailsOkangan Science Centre - 2704 Hwy. 6, Vernon, BC Denise Marsh d.marsh@okscience.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
