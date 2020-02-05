Other
Feb 26 7:00 PM - 8:15 PM

Helping Your Anxious Child: A Panel Discussion

Where
Okangan Science Centre - 2704 Hwy. 6, Vernon, BC View Map
When
Ages
Adults
Website
https://www.okscience.ca/
Contact
d.marsh@okscience.ca 250-545-3644 (Denise Marsh)

Parents can sometimes struggle with knowing how to help their child with anxiety. The intention of our Helping Your Anxious Child: A Panel Discussion is to let parents know they are not alone, to help de-stigmatize mental health issues and provide helpful tools and resources. Our panel is comprised of members of the community with lived experiences as well as healthcare professionals. Admission is free, and all are welcome.