The Anti-Bullying for Children Workshop, led by Breakthrough Martial Arts owner/instructor Rob Rinas, will teach your little ones how to diffuse confrontation without violence. During this one-hour introduction your child will gain valuable strategies to help them confidently handle a bully. Free for members; included with admission for non-members. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsOkanagan Science Centre - 2704 Hwy. 6, Vernon, BC Denise Marsh d.marsh@okscience.ca
