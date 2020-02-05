26-02-2020 15:30

26-02-2020 16:30

America/Toronto

Anti-Bullying for Children

The Anti-Bullying for Children Workshop, led by Breakthrough Martial Arts owner/instructor Rob Rinas, will teach your little ones how to diffuse confrontation without violence. During this one-hour introduction your child will gain valuable strategies to help them confidently handle a bully. Free for members; included with admission for non-members.