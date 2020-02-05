Other
Feb 26 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Anti-Bullying for Children

Where
Okanagan Science Centre - 2704 Hwy. 6, Vernon, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 26-02-2020 15:30 26-02-2020 16:30 America/Toronto Anti-Bullying for Children

The Anti-Bullying for Children Workshop, led by Breakthrough Martial Arts owner/instructor Rob Rinas, will teach your little ones how to diffuse confrontation without violence. During this one-hour introduction your child will gain valuable strategies to help them confidently handle a bully. Free for members; included with admission for non-members. 

Website
https://www.okscience.ca/
Contact
d.marsh@okscience.ca 250-545-3644 (Denise Marsh)

