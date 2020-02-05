007 Shaken, not Stirred featuring the Legendary Lake Monsters – 08/14/2020

The Vibrant Vine is thrilled to host the Legendary Lake Monsters unique show 007 Shaken, not Stirred. As the newest 007 film, No Time to Die, will be released in April, we thought it would be fun to fly with this theme. Imagine yourself sitting at a table in the courtyard in front of a beautiful villa, surrounded by the fragrant gardens and grapevines. You will be entertained by The Legendary Lake Monsters, a sizzling high energy 10 piece band, who will be providing the music. They will be playing a variety of dance tunes intermixed with iconic James Bond theme songs. So get your glam on and join us on August 14 or August 15 for a fabulous evening of wine and dancing under stars. Early bird tickets are $49.50 until June 1st and $54.90 after June 2nd. Doors will open at 6:00 pm, show starts at 6:45 pm. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. There is limited seating so we highly recommend that you purchase your tickets early in order to avoid disappointment.