Sep 13 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

36th Annual Doll, Toy and Teddy Bear Show

Italian Cultural Centre - 14230 133 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
 Italian Cultural Centre - 14230 133 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta Doll Club of Edmonton dollclubofedmonton@gmail.com
All Ages
http://dollclubofedmonton.com
dollclubofedmonton@gmail.com 7804179971 (Doll Club of Edmonton)

• Featuring antique and collectible dolls and toys as well as modern collectibles, play dolls and teddy bears • Doll enthusiasts will find a treasure trove of accessories, clothing, furniture, patterns, vintage toy doll artists and miniatures • Over 70 tables selling collections and accessories