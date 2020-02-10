Other
Feb 10 - Feb 13 10:00 AM

Edmonton Firefighters Rooftop Campout for Muscular Dystrophy

Where
Fire Hall #2 - 10217-107st, Edmonton, AB View Map
When
Add to Calendar 10-02-2020 10:00 13-02-2020 10:00 America/Toronto Edmonton Firefighters Rooftop Campout for Muscular Dystrophy

What would you do to help your loved ones, family, friends or neighbours? Would you sit out on a rooftop for an extended period of time, rain or shine? Full details 

 Fire Hall #2 - 10217-107st, Edmonton, AB DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

What would you do to help your loved ones, family, friends or neighbours? Would you sit out on a rooftop for an extended period of time, rain or shine?

The Edmonton Firefighters will once again be braving the elements by camping on a Fire Hall roof to simulate what a regular day is like for people with Muscular Dystrophy.

The goal is to raise $100,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. If you would like to show your support to help Canadian impacted by neuromuscular disorders, visit their web page by clicking here

 

 

 