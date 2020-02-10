Edmonton Firefighters Rooftop Campout for Muscular Dystrophy

What would you do to help your loved ones, family, friends or neighbours? Would you sit out on a rooftop for an extended period of time, rain or shine?

The Edmonton Firefighters will once again be braving the elements by camping on a Fire Hall roof to simulate what a regular day is like for people with Muscular Dystrophy.

The goal is to raise $100,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. If you would like to show your support to help Canadian impacted by neuromuscular disorders, visit their web page by clicking here