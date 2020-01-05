PRESS RELEASE - February 2020 Arrive early to reserve your seat at Westbank Country Opry’s next show Sunday, February 23. Our special guest is Gracelynn Sali. Gracelynn is 16 years old, loves dance at Robb Card Studio, has eight years of vocal training with Barb Samuel & has performed in Oliver, Billy Elliot, Elf, Beauty and the Beast & is cast in upcoming productions, Peter/Wendy and Theory of Relativity with Kelowna Actors Studio this spring. Join us for an afternoon of amazing toe-tapping country music with a full band & back-up harmony.