Music
Feb 23 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Westbank Country Opry

Where
Emmanuel Church, beside Holiday Inn, Westbank - 2300 Hebert Road, Westbank, B.C. View Map
When
Add to Calendar 23-02-2020 14:00 23-02-2020 16:00 America/Toronto Westbank Country Opry

 Emmanuel Church, beside Holiday Inn, Westbank - 2300 Hebert Road, Westbank, B.C. Marlene Mamchur mjmamchur@shaw.ca
Ages
all
Website
http://www.westbankcountryopry.com
Contact
mjmamchur@shaw.ca 250-762-0694 (Marlene Mamchur)

PRESS RELEASE - February 2020 Arrive early to reserve your seat at Westbank Country Opry’s next show Sunday, February 23. Our special guest is Gracelynn Sali. Gracelynn is 16 years old, loves dance at Robb Card Studio, has eight years of vocal training with Barb Samuel & has performed in Oliver, Billy Elliot, Elf, Beauty and the Beast & is cast in upcoming productions, Peter/Wendy and Theory of Relativity with Kelowna Actors Studio this spring. Join us for an afternoon of amazing toe-tapping country music with a full band & back-up harmony.