Celebrating Everyday Women

Event description Grab your girls and escape the everyday! Travel to breathtaking Kelowna for the ladies weekend of a life time! And all for a great cause! Welcome to the perfect break from the everyday! Enjoy freedom from responsibilities, excellent meals and a luxurious weekend with your needs in mind. And let’s not forget the wine! We have put together a spectacular program designed for you! So grab your girlfriends and slip away on a fabulous ladies weekend filled with wine, food & friends. Between careers, activities, children, families and the never ending to-do list; it almost seems like an impossibility to find the time, let alone the space to relax, recharge and celebrate how wonderful we women truly are. Edmonton is listed as the “starting destination” as this event is supporting WIN House Women’s Shelter. You can join this event from wherever you call “home” Weekend Getaway Package $535 Accommodations at the Manteo Eldorado Resort (2 nights included) Friday Evening Sunset Dinner Cruise Saturday Evening Garden Cocktail Party Saturday Evening Gala Dinner Weekend Getaway with Wine $535 + $140 Our Weekend Getaway Package PLUS our exclusive wine tour ​Accomodations at the Manteo Eldorado Resort Stay in the eloquently appointed picturesque villas of the Manteo Resort, situated on the waterfront of Okanagan Lake. Feel like a Queen in your own two bedroom villa featuring two separate bedrooms, each boasting their own private en suite bathroom. 2 ladies receive a suite, 4+ ladies receive a villa Friday June 12 Sunset Dinner Cruise - Provided by Kelowna Cruises Enjoy outstanding food while taking in the breathtaking views of Okanagan Lake. You will be treated to a cruise style gourmet dinner buffet with a choice of steak, salmon or chicken, along with a selection of freshly prepared sides & salads, and fresh dinner rolls. Listen to water and the live band playing in the background. Let the evening take you away! Saturday June 13 - Optional (Limited Availability) Wine Tour & Lunch -Provided by Altimate Club Wine Tours Experience a day basking in the sunshine of the Kelowna Valley while you sip, savor and swirl wine at four different wineries. Tour the breathtaking Summerhill Pyramid winery and delight your taste buds in a delicate lunch at the Summerhill Organic Bistro.