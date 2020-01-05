A NIGHT WITH THE DREAMLAND BAND WITH GUEST VOCALISTS ALISA ANDERSON AND MARTY EDWARDS
- Mary Irwin Theatre, Rotary Centre for the Arts - 421 Cawston Avenue, Kelowna, British Columbia View Map
21-02-2020
- http://www.dreamlandband.ca
- reg.tomiye@gmail.com 250-212-0000 (Reg Tomiye)
On February 21, 2020, at the Mary Irwin Theatre (Rotary Centre) the Dreamland Band will hold a concert as a fundraising event for the Starbright Children’s Development Centre. The band will be joined by two singers: local talent Alisa Andersen and international performer Marty Edwards who has numerous television credits (including Oprah Winfrey, Jay Leno, and CNN). The evening’s music will comprise of traditional arrangements from Glenn Miller to Gordon Goodwin as well as original arrangements written for the Dreamland Band by our lead alto sax player, Malcolm Green.