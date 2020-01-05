Ballet Kelowna Presents Twilight – February 14 & 15, 2020

Ballet Kelowna contemplates love and connection to people and places with the expressive and moving mixed program Twilight, presented at the Kelowna Community Theatre on February 14 & 15, 2020 at 7:30pm. A diverse and rigorous collection of contemporary and classical works, Twilight features two world premieres from Canada’s most buzz worthy emerging choreographers — As it is, a contemporary piece by choreographer Eva Kolarova exploring ideas of loneliness and separation, and the urgency to form relationships with others; and Within the Golden Raga, an elegant balletic work by choreographer Kunal Ranchod. The program will also showcase the dynamic company premiere of on wings by the revered, three-time Ballet Kelowna collaborator and choreographer Joe Laughlin, exploring the fleeting torments of love.