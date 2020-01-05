Yoga, Live Music, Wine & Cheesecake in the barrel room at Intrigue Wines!!

Baby, it’s cold outside so treat yourself to an afternoon of delight and warm up from the inside out. I have teamed up with three amazing talents this year! Intrigue Wines with their delicious wine, Sally with her musical talent & Petite sweets bakery. We will start our event in the new beautiful barrel room with live music while certified yoga instructor Aleena Mckinnon, guides you through a yoga class. This class is about relaxing and letting go. We will move very slowly a moving meditation with the breath. Watery, fluid, rhythmic, simple, sweet movements to the strum of Sally`s guitar. After class, we will enjoy an array of wines that will be paired with local petite sweets cheesecake. All levels welcome. We recommend bringing your yoga mat. Ticket price: $40.00 tax included. For tickets email transfer Aleena. Please include your email the event date and the full names of the people coming. Upon your arrival to the event you just tell them your name at the door. For more information please contact Aleena McKinnon Email: buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com Telephone: 1-250-808-1764