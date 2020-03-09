630 CHED – Edmonton Symphony Orchestra – Extreme Cave Diving
- Where
- Winspear Centre - 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street & 102 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 09-03-2020 19:30 09-03-2020 19:30 America/Toronto 630 CHED – Edmonton Symphony Orchestra – Extreme Cave Diving
On Monday, March 9th, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra goes extreme for a National Geographic Live presentation of Extreme Cave Diving! Full detailsWinspear Centre - 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street & 102 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street & 102 Avenue
On Monday, March 9th, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra goes extreme for a National Geographic Live presentation of Extreme Cave Diving!
Kenny Broad, National Geographic’s Explorer of the Year for 2011, is also an accomplished cave diver. He pursues this extreme avocation not for sport but to gain valuable insights. Doubling as a recognized, and quite funny, environmental anthropologist, Broad uses his research to solve problems of climate change and freshwater resource management. Join him for a fantastic voyage into the beautiful but dangerous “blue holes” of the Bahamas a potential treasure trove of scientific knowledge, captured in incredible images and video.
KENNY BROAD
In Kenny Broad’s line of work, exploring submerged caves and blue holes, one mistake can equal death. He and his team must take every precaution to avoid such dangers as stirring up sediments that can wipe out visibility, succumbing to nausea as they pass through a toxic layer of hydrogen sulfide, or getting lost in maze-like passageways with a limited supply of diving gasses.
Click here to learn more about this show!