630 CHED – Citadel Theatre – As You Like It

Songs of the Beatles, Shakespeare and Vancouver in the 1960's. What's not to like?
Songs of the Beatles, Shakespeare and Vancouver in the 1960's. What's not to like?
630 CHED is proud to support the Citadel Theatre's presentation of As You Like It, Shakespeare’s wonderful romantic comedy, set in Vancouver in the 1960s, complete with professional wrestling and 25 songs by The Beatles!
The show runs from February 15th to March 15th at the Citadel Theatre. For more information on this event, click here.