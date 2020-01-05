Art on the Line – Annual Fundraiser and Gala

The University of British Columbia Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, in association with the Visual Arts Course Union is excited to present its 18th Annual Art on the Line Fundraiser and Gala on Saturday, February 1st, 2020. This popular event brings together the local arts community to celebrate the work of our students, faculty, alumni, as well as artists practicing in the community. Ten percent of this years ticket sales will go towards The Bridge Youth and Family Services which is a local non-profit that has worked closely with the student coordinators of Art on the Line. For tickets please visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/art-on-the-line-presented-by-ubcsuo-visual-arts-course-union-ubcsuo-vacu-tickets-80084018455