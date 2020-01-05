Icewine Festival Pre-Launch Tours

COMPLIMENTARY PRE-LAUNCH ICEWINE TOURS: EXPERIENCE THE ROMANCE OF CANADIAN ICEWINE! In anticipation of Grizzli Winery’s upcoming Icewine Festival, Grizzli invites you to our Pre-Launch Icewine Tours! Join us this week for complimentary behind-the-scenes tours of our icewine production and see the icewine-making process up close on a guided wine tour around our winery facilities. Experience the romance of Canadian icewine and learn everything there is to know! No need to call ahead and book, just show up at any of the set tour times! Open to all! Date: This Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday- January 16th-19th, Time: Daily tours at 11am, noon, and 3pm Can’t make it to our pre-tours? No problem. You can still learn about Icewine at our Icewine Festival, where all four of our award-winning icewines will be featured in our tasting room, alongside some sweet and savoury local culinary creations for pairing. We’ll have a firepit overlooking the white capped mountains, and hot chocolate to warm up your cold fingers. Icewine Festival Dates: January 25th and 26th, 2020. See you there! For tickets to our Icewine Festival: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/grizzli-winery-annual-icewine-event-tickets-88011888929 For more information visit the winery, email hello@grizzliwinery.com or call 250.769.6789 2550 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna