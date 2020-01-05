Food
Feb 1 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Taste of Home

Where
New Life Centre - 2041 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
An annual family-friendly foodie evening featuring ethnic food vendors serving tastings in a marketplace style and a lineup of cultural performers on stage to entertain the crowd. 

Ages
All
Website
https://globalcitizenevents.com
Contact
globalcitizenevents@gmail.com 250.470.9131 (Global Citizen Events)

