630 CHED – Silver Skate Festival

630 CHED proudly supports Silver Skate Festival, the 10 day family-oriented festival returns to Edmonton’s scenic river valley from February 7th to February 17th.

Rooted in Dutch winter traditions, the festival combines sport (especially skating), arts and culture, and recreation. The Silver Skate Festival is the longest running winter festival in Edmonton. Over the years, it has grown in leaps and bounds, from a small skating event to a large-scale, winter extravaganza.

Each year, the festival transforms Hawrelak Park into a winter wonderland with fun for the entire family. Here, you'll discover breathtaking snow sculpture, winter sports, and horse-drawn sleighs carrying families through the park. Sit in a Cree Winter Camp and cook bannock over an open fire. Compete in the winter triathlon or speed skating events. Take in live music and theatrical performances with your friends and loved ones. Our festival activities are as diverse as the people who call our Northern community home.