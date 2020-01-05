On January 24, 2020 from 12-9pm, Portia-Ella will be hosting the very first Every-BODY Models Event taking place at Kelowna’s biggest retail destination Orchard Park Shopping Centre. This live Portia-Ella experience will be featuring a complimentary makeup/tutorial session with internationally published makeup artist Missy Mackintosh of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, and a free beauty shoot by one of Canada’s leading high fashion beauty photographers Apryl Maxine Stead of White Willow Photography. Every-BODY Models is focused around the idea that each and every woman is beautiful, no matter how she may perceive herself.