Every-BODY Models
- Where
- Portia-Ella, Orchard Park Shopping Centre - 2271 Harvey Avenue, Highway 97 at Cooper Rd, 0640, Kelowna, BC View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 24-01-2020 12:00 24-01-2020 21:00 America/Toronto Every-BODY Models
- Ages
- All
- Contact
- jessica@portia-ella.ca 2505804005 (Jessica Drummond)
On January 24, 2020 from 12-9pm, Portia-Ella will be hosting the very first Every-BODY Models Event taking place at Kelowna’s biggest retail destination Orchard Park Shopping Centre. This live Portia-Ella experience will be featuring a complimentary makeup/tutorial session with internationally published makeup artist Missy Mackintosh of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, and a free beauty shoot by one of Canada’s leading high fashion beauty photographers Apryl Maxine Stead of White Willow Photography. Every-BODY Models is focused around the idea that each and every woman is beautiful, no matter how she may perceive herself.