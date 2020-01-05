Other
Jan 24 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Every-BODY Models

Where
Portia-Ella, Orchard Park Shopping Centre - 2271 Harvey Avenue, Highway 97 at Cooper Rd, 0640, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 24-01-2020 12:00 24-01-2020 21:00 America/Toronto Every-BODY Models

On January 24, 2020 from 12-9pm, Portia-Ella will be hosting the very first Every-BODY Models Event taking place at Kelowna’s biggest retail destination Orchard Park Shopping Centre. This live Portia-Ella experience will be featuring a complimentary makeup/tutorial session with internationally published makeup artist Missy Mackintosh of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, and a free beauty shoot by… Full details 

 Portia-Ella, Orchard Park Shopping Centre - 2271 Harvey Avenue, Highway 97 at Cooper Rd, 0640, Kelowna, BC Jessica Drummond jessica@portia-ella.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All
Website
https://portia-ella.ca/every-body-models/
Contact
jessica@portia-ella.ca 2505804005 (Jessica Drummond)

On January 24, 2020 from 12-9pm, Portia-Ella will be hosting the very first Every-BODY Models Event taking place at Kelowna’s biggest retail destination Orchard Park Shopping Centre. This live Portia-Ella experience will be featuring a complimentary makeup/tutorial session with internationally published makeup artist Missy Mackintosh of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, and a free beauty shoot by one of Canada’s leading high fashion beauty photographers Apryl Maxine Stead of White Willow Photography. Every-BODY Models is focused around the idea that each and every woman is beautiful, no matter how she may perceive herself.