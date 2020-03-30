630 CHED – Chicago The Musical

630 CHED is pleased to welcome Chicago: The Musical to the Northern Jubilee Auditorium from March 30th to March 31st.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920's CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing FOSSE choreography you've ever seen.

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers!

Seen by over 22 MILLION People Worldwide, click here to see what the hype is all about!