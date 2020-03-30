630 CHED – Chicago The Musical
- When
-
Add to Calendar 30-03-2020 20:00 31-03-2020 19:30 America/Toronto 630 CHED – Chicago The Musical
630 CHED is pleased to welcome Chicago: The Musical to the Northern Jubilee Auditorium from March 30th to March 31st. Full detailsNorthern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - 11455 87 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 11455 87 Ave NW
630 CHED is pleased to welcome Chicago: The Musical to the Northern Jubilee Auditorium from March 30th to March 31st.
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920's CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing FOSSE choreography you've ever seen.
Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers!
Seen by over 22 MILLION People Worldwide, click here to see what the hype is all about!