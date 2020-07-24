Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer/songwriter today announced details for his highly anticipated 2020 summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city summer tour promises an unprecedented night of iconic hits songs from some of the most scenic venues across North America with a stop at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on July 24th.

Sir Rod’s 2020 summer tour announcement follows on the heels of his triumphant and record-breaking 50th year as a solo artist (2019). A year which closed with the release of his international chart-topping album, ‘You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.’ The album scored Stewart his 10th No. 1 album in the UK (where it remained for the last three weeks of 2019). The album was also a No. 1 chart-topper in Ireland, Scotland and on the US Billboard Classical Albums Chart & Billboard Classical Crossover Albums charts. 2019 was also a massive touring year for Stewart, who embark on his biggest UK tour ever—selling-out football stadiums across England and Scotland, a string of residency concerts at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, a landmark reunion set with his former bandmate Jeff Beck at The Hollywood Bowl, and closing out the year with a sold-out three-night residency at London’s O2 Arena in December.

Tickets on sale January 10th at LiveNation.com