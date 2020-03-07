630 CHED – Rabbit Hill – Family Winter Festival
- When
-
Add to Calendar 07-03-2020 10:00 07-03-2020 15:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED – Rabbit Hill – Family Winter Festival
630 CHED proudly supports the 9th Annual Family Winter Festival at Rabbit Hill on Saturday, March 7th, 2019 from 10am to 3pm. Full detailsRabbit Hill - 25512 Township Rd 510A D, Leduc County, AB DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
630 CHED proudly supports the 9th Annual Family Winter Festival at Rabbit Hill on Saturday, March 7th, 2019 from 10am to 3pm.
Come on down to Rabbit for a day that is not only going to be filled with activities that the whole family can enjoy, but also supports a great cause. $1 from every lift ticket sold on the day plus all proceeds from the BBQ and Bake Sale will go to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
For more information on the Family Winter Festival, click here.