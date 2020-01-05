Grizzli Winery Annual Icewine Event

Join us for a unique Canadian Winter event- a celebration of all things Icewine! Grizzli Winery is celebrating our annual Grizzli Icewine Festival, in conjunction with our Icewine harvest and Chinese New Year! Join us as we highlight our four award-winning icewines, and two of our specially selected table wines. Engage your senses with tastings and food pairings, crafted by specially selected vendors from across the Okanagan. Learn why there is a certain romance when it comes to icewine. Hardy pickers brave the elements to harvest frozen grapes in the middle of the night, while the ground is decked in freshly fallen snow, turning frozen grapes into icewine. Cozy up by our outdoor fire overlooking frozen vineyards and frosted mountains. Warm your hands as you sip hot chocolate and roast marshmallows. Celebrate with us the weekend of Jan. 25th and 26th, 2020. Event time: noon to 4:00 pm both days. Purchase your pass today! Passes can be pre-purchased at the winery or during the event. Wine Pass: $10 for five samples, paired with curated food samples Hot Chocolate Pass: $3 for marshmallow pack and hot chocolate For more information visit the winery, email hello@grizzliwinery.com or call 250.769.6789 2550 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna