Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown at the Vancouver Aquarium

Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown is back! Who will be crowned the 2020 Chowder Chowdown Champion? Come along on February 20th and witness 12 of Vancouver’s top chefs go head-to-head in the hopes of winning the coveted title. Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown gives guests the opportunity to taste delectable original chowders, local craft beer and vote for your favourite, all while supporting of sustainable seafood – it really is the ‘can’t miss’ event on Vancouver’s foodie scene. Ticket price includes chowder, complimentary beer, wine and spirits sampling. All proceeds directly support the Ocean Wise sustainable seafood program, which helps to ensure that ocean life will be abundant for generations to come. This year we are introducing a VIP ticket offering which grants early entry to the venue thirty minutes ahead of general admission as well as access to an exclusive VIP lounge area. Important Info: Photo ID is required for entry. All ticket sales are final.