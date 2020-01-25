21st Annual Divers’ Weekend at the Vancouver Aquarium

Celebrate the 21st anniversary of Divers’ Weekend at the Vancouver Aquarium on January 25th and 26th. This much-loved event offers ocean lovers an opportunity to take an in-depth look at the fascinating underwater world. Divers and non-divers alike enjoy riveting dive demonstrations, intriguing exhibits, and informative presentations, inspiring them to explore and protect our vast oceans. This year’s theme is Citizen Science, showcasing how citizens can contribute to scientific research. Don’t miss the Speakers Series, where experts will discuss how diving and science meet, and how divers of every ability can get involved with essential research. Show your valid dive certification card and receive 50% off Vancouver Aquarium admission, or 10% off membership.