Sealed with a fish – Valentine’s 3-course meal at the Vancouver Aquarium.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Vancouver Aquarium will be offering Vancouver’s most romantic dining experience. Indulge in a 3-course meal specially prepared by our Executive Sous Chef as you’re serenaded by our live soloist. Also included with your delicious meal is two glasses of premium wine. As well as a delicious meal in an amazing setting, you’re in for a treat when you meet our special guest. Dress to impress because you’ll be meeting one of our flipper-footed friends who always wears a tuxedo. (Hint: it’s a penguin). Once your intimate evening has wrapped up, you’ll have the opportunity to head up to our Valentine’s Day After Hours event, to continue your special night. Important Info: Black-tie optional Guests must be 19 years or older. Photo ID is required for entry. Tickets are available online only. No tickets available for purchase at the door. All ticket sales are final.