630 CHED – Jubilations Dinner Theatre – Old Time Rock and Roll

Just take those old records off the shelf...

That’s what Michael Stevens is doing. You see, when he decides it’s time to clean out the attic, he stumbles upon his stash of old records that have been collecting dust for decades. Let the nostalgia trip begin! Come and jump back in time with Michael to that by gone age when TV’s were a huge piece of furniture that sat on the floor, and phones were olive green and hung on the wall! All the greatest records, containing all the greatest songs are in that attic just waiting for us to let them spin again. Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Old Time Rock and Roll… a trip back through the wonder years!

