Vibrant Vines Event Yoga, Donuts and A Glass Of Wine!

I'm so excited to announce that Buddha Beats Yoga will be at Vibrant Vines Winery in 2020!! Upon your arrival at the winery, we will head upstairs to the newly renovated area, that has the most amazing view of the vineyard, lake and Kelowna then let the yoga begin. I Aleena McKinnon with Buddha beats yoga will guide you through a wonderful flow yoga class is this amazing new space. This class is about relaxing and letting go. We will move very slowly a moving meditation with the breath. Watery, fluid, rhythmic, simple, sweet movements. After class, we will enjoy a glass of wine that will be paired with a home made donuts. All levels welcome. We recommend bringing your yoga mat. Ticket price: $40.00 tax included. For tickets email transfer Aleena. Please include the event date and the full names of the people coming. Upon your arrival to the event you just tell them your name at the door. For more information please contact Aleena McKinnon Email: buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com Telephone: 1-250-808-1764