04-01-2020 09:00

04-01-2020 15:00

America/Toronto

Scouts Canada – 1st BX Group Christmas Tree Pick-up & Bottle Drive Fundraiser

We will pick up trees for minimum $10 donation and any donated returnable bottles. Please call 250.550.1801 or 250.542.3654 to leave your name, address and phone number. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details →