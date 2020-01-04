Scouts Canada – 1st BX Group Christmas Tree Pick-up & Bottle Drive Fundraiser
- When
-
Add to Calendar 04-01-2020 09:00 04-01-2020 15:00 America/Toronto Scouts Canada – 1st BX Group Christmas Tree Pick-up & Bottle Drive Fundraiser
We will pick up trees for minimum $10 donation and any donated returnable bottles. Please call 250.550.1801 or 250.542.3654 to leave your name, address and phone number. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsBeairsto Elementary School parking lot - 27th Street, Vernon, BC Jo-Anne Burge joburge@telus.net DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- joburge@telus.net 2505423654 (Jo-Anne Burge)
We will pick up trees for minimum $10 donation and any donated returnable bottles. Please call 250.550.1801 or 250.542.3654 to leave your name, address and phone number.