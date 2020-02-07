Born Yesterday – by Garson Kanin

Presented by SOAP Theatre... Just when politics has lost its sense of humour, in rides Billie Dawn on a breath of fresh air. Her smarts are buried under layers of satin and showgirl sass but are highly combustible. When her shady boyfriend, Harry Brock, sets out to buy a senator, he decides Billie needs more class, so he hires journalist, Paul Verrall, to make her appear more intelligent. But a little education can go a long way, and Billie turns out to be a lot smarter than she gets credit for. This sparkling, romantic and political comedy was written and is set firmly in 1946; but its parody of politics and perceptions is just as timely today as it was over 70 years ago! Suitable for ages 13 and older. Friday- Saturday, February 7-8 at 7:30 pm Sunday Matinee, February 9 at 2:00 pm Friday- Saturday, February 14-15 at 7:30 pm