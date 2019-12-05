Christmas at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

Spread the news! Christmas is coming to the Rotary Centre of the Arts, Saturday November 7th & Sunday November 8th. With over 60+ local talented Artisans & Crafters from the Okanagan showcasing their wonderful creations. You will find Paintings, Photography, Woodwork, Bath & Body , Specialty Foods, Unique Jewelry, Spirits & Wine, Woodwork, Christmas Décor and so much more. There will Face Painting, Crafts for all ages to enjoy along with Photo Booth for Christmas Pics to share memories with family & friends Food Truck on site for a bite to eat along with delicious Christmas Baking to enjoy. Swag Bags for the 1st 25 customers both Saturday & Sunday. Daily Door Prizes featuring local gifts from the Vendors. Nurse Next Door will be here as well handing out Stockings filled with goodies while they last. Valley First Community Crew will be there Saturday as well to entertain the little ones. Admission is free for everyone. Donations will be accepted for the Kelowna Food Bank at the doors. Kelowna Santa Boxes will be around the event accepting an unwrapped toy to provide a better Christmas for the less fortunate ones.