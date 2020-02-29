The Colour Concert (2pm and 7pm Shows)

STUDENT ROCK CONCERT WILL RAISE OVER A 1/4 MILLION After 27 productions, putting on large rock concerts to help children has become a bi-annual tradition for the students of Wentworth Music. For the past 13 and a half years the team at Wentworth, in partnership with Interior Savings and K96.3, have raised an impressive quarter of a million dollars to help sick children and their families through their souped-up rock recitals. “It really is a spectacular milestone!” exclaims Noel Wentworth, vice president of education at Wentworth Music. “Helping others through what we love to do has been the priority since day one”. Their upcoming “Colour Concert” February 29 will once again rock the Kelowna Community Theatre commemorating not only their Hallmark achievement but also showcasing a unique theme. The show, featuring songs and bands with colours in their title, will include over 300 students over 2 hours performing crowd pleasing songs like Red red wine, Raspberry Beret, White Wedding and Bands like Whitesnake, Pink and Maroon 5. Billed as an affordable night (or afternoon) out with the entire family, Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings encourages everyone to attend. “Raising a quarter of a million dollars for the betterment of our community is an incredible accomplishment, and a testament to the talent and dedication of the musicians. We’re proud to lend our support and invite everyone to join us for a special evening of entertainment.” The often sold out concerts are somewhat of a labour of love, jokes Wentworth but it’s all worth it. Combined with scoring the music, organizing and teaching students their parts, each show takes about 5-6 months to organize and involve over 300 students and roughly 25-30 people to make it all happen the day of the show. But there’s a bigger picture involved with these productions explains Wentworth. It’s all about the story people can tell. “When the goal in life is about the story, then life is full of great things by design.” And the Wentworth’s have seemingly done just that. Creating stories and dream-like experiences for others that their families will talk about, all while helping children at the Kelowna General Hospital. With all proceeds from these student concerts going to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, a lot of commendable good has been done for our community as a whole. and for the Hospital “It is rare when so much good is accomplished in one place. It is an incredible experience for students, a wonderful evening for families, and their actions and the efforts of the Wentworth Music School create a way to support children who must come to KGH for care. This synergy of purposes is a powerful example of what a generous community can accomplish.” saids Doug Rankmore, CEO of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. The Colour Concert. Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 at the Kelowna Community Theatre , 2pm and 7pm showtimes. Tickets are on sale now at eventbrite.ca. $18 + GST. All proceeds go the children’s ward at the Kelowna General Hospital.