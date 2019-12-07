On Location: Edmonton Eskimos 2019 Locker Room Sale

Get your hands on collectible game worn gear from the 2019 Eskimos!

It’s the annual Eskimos’ Locker Room Sale – this Saturday at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Game worn helmets, jerseys and all kinds of Esks gear for sale! Get your picture with Santa and Esks players for a minimum donation of $5.00 to 630 CHED’s Santas Anonymous!

Sign up to EE3 to get special priority line access starting at 11:00 AM. Get merchandise discounts, player autographs, and prizes.

More details HERE!