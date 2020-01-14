630 CHED – Edmonton Symphony Orchestra – KUNÉ
- Winspear Centre - 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street & 102 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
- 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street & 102 Avenue
630 CHED proudly welcomes KUNÉ, Canada's Global Orchestra to the Winspear Centre on January 14th, 2020.
KUNÉ was developed from a major initiative by The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto to explore and celebrate Canada’s cultural diversity and pluralism.
The ensemble seeks to communicate in ways that words, politicians, and spiritual leaders cannot, and help to find that common language through music.
KUNÉ means “together” in Esperanto. They released their debut album on Universal Music Canada in April 2018.