Under 100 Exhibition
The Under 100 exhibition/art sale shows over 700 pieces of artwork that are all priced under $100, with new art being added every Wednesday. We are open 10-4 pm, 7 days a week and until 9 pm on Thursdays, with a Night Market on Dec 5, from 4:30-9:30pm.
- lakecountryartgallery@gmail.com 2507661299 (Lake Country Art Gallery)
The Under 100 exhibition/art sale shows over 700 pieces of artwork that are all priced under $100, with new art being added every Wednesday. We are open 10-4 pm, 7 days a week and until 9 pm on Thursdays, with a Night Market on Dec 5, from 4:30-9:30pm.