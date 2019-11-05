ENJOY FREE PARKING ON WEEKENDS IN DECEMBER The City’s gift to you! In light of the holiday season, the City of Kelowna is offering free weekend parking in December. All major street parking and parkades in Downtown Kelowna will be free of charge every Saturday and Sunday in December. The parking initiative marks the 24th consecutive year that free parking has been available to Downtown shoppers and business owners alike during the holiday season. Note: Does not include off-street lots (e.g. Impark) and parking restrictions are still in effect (time restrictions, loading zones, handicap parking, etc.) Visit our website for more info : https://www.downtownkelowna.com/freeparking/