630 CHED – Mayfield Dinner Theatre – Class of ’63: A Rockin’ Reunion

630 CHED is thrilled to partner with the Mayfield Dinner Theatre for their current show Class of 63 running November 5th to January 26th, 2020!

Join the high school class of 1963 as they celebrate their 25 year reunion, spending an unforgettable night reliving their old stomping grounds, old romances and the music of their youth. 1960-1963 was a time that brought us hot rods, the prom, the beach party and the drive-in. This was truly a golden age with new styles, new found freedoms and most importantly this crazy new thing called rock ‘n roll! The Mayfield is famous for a great time with our holiday season revue and our extraordinary cast will make it a reunion you will never forget! There is something here for everyone, whether it brings back old memories or makes others say what the heck were they thinking! The great artists of the late 50’s and early 60’s will be on display and it will be a rock n’ roll party of epic proportions!