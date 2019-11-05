Holiday Season On-Line Auction 5 PM Nov 22 to 5 PM Dec 1

The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society is hosting an ON-Line Auction with dozens of items to support volunteerism in the region. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailshttps://www.biddingowl.com/SOSVolunteerCentre - 102-696 Main Street, Penticton, BC South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society info@volunteercentre.info DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society is hosting an ON-Line Auction with dozens of items to support volunteerism in the region.