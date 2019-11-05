Other
Nov 22 - Dec 1 5:00 PM

Holiday Season On-Line Auction 5 PM Nov 22 to 5 PM Dec 1

Where
https://www.biddingowl.com/SOSVolunteerCentre - 102-696 Main Street, Penticton, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 22-11-2019 17:00 01-12-2019 17:00 America/Toronto Holiday Season On-Line Auction 5 PM Nov 22 to 5 PM Dec 1

The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society is hosting an ON-Line Auction with dozens of items to support volunteerism in the region. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 https://www.biddingowl.com/SOSVolunteerCentre - 102-696 Main Street, Penticton, BC South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society info@volunteercentre.info DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
19 plus
Website
https://www.biddingowl.com/SOSVolunteerCentre
Contact
info@volunteercentre.info 2504600655 (South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society)

The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society is hosting an ON-Line Auction with dozens of items to support volunteerism in the region.