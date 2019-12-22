630 CHED – A Very Merry Pops Family Christmas

'Tis the season of can't miss Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Shows and 630 CHED is pleased to be a part of it!

On Sunday, December 22nd, ESO's Holiday favourite, A Very Merry Pops returns to close out our Christmas at the Winspear programming. Program to include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Sleigh Ride, selections from The Nutcracker, O Come All Ye Faithful, Silent Night, Deck the Halls, and more