630 CHED – A Very Merry Pops Family Christmas
Winspear Centre - 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square Northwest & Corner of 99 Street & 102 Avenue, Edmonton, Alberta
'Tis the season of can't miss Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Shows and 630 CHED is pleased to be a part of it!
On Sunday, December 22nd, ESO's Holiday favourite, A Very Merry Pops returns to close out our Christmas at the Winspear programming. Program to include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Sleigh Ride, selections from The Nutcracker, O Come All Ye Faithful, Silent Night, Deck the Halls, and more