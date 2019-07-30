630 CHED – Big Valley Jamboree

JUST ANNOUNCED!

BVJ IS BACK, AND BETTER THAN EVER IN 2020! ERIC CHURCH, DIERKS BENTLEY & DALLAS SMITH ANNOUNCED AS HEADLINERS!

The biggest summer party in Camrose just got bigger with a Big Valley Jamboree lineup set to include some of the biggest names in country music.

The long-awaited return of mega superstar, Eric Church, as well as legendary hit maker, Dierks Bentley, and Canada’s biggest-selling country star ever, Dallas Smith, will provide many of the thrills and spine-tingling chills.

As one of Canada’s best-loved country music brands, BVJ is eager to put on another world-class event for some of the best country music fans anywhere on the planet.

The Alberta chapter of the “Church Choir” will be out in full force for what promises to be an epic Saturday evening climax. One of the genre’s biggest and most consistent superstars has only grown since his last Northern Alberta appearance several years ago. His recent Grammy nomination for Country Album Of The Year (Desperate Man) and the epic Double Down Tour have made 2019 his biggest year yet.

As always, it’s going to It’s going to be a party when Dierks Bentley takes over the massive Big Valley Jamboree main stage. He is a consummate pro and one of the most electrifying live acts in music.

During a roll which has lasted the better part of the past two decades, Bentley has amassed a shocking 30 hit singles – any one of them is going to sound amazing on a hot night in the natural beauty of the Big Valley festival site!

As the most decorated artist in Canadian country music history, Dallas Smith continues to raise the bar at Canadian country radio and at the box office.

His sold-out, coast-to-coast Fall Canadian tour included a rabid capacity crowd at Edmonton’s Rogers Place. Since 2011, Smith has amassed 21 top-10 hits, including a staggering eight No 1s.

An incredible supporting cast will include Dean Brody, Chris Janson, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Terri Clark, The Dead South, The Hunter Brothers and The Washboard Union, along with many more major artist announcements coming soon!

Kicking off the entire weekend in high style will be the incomparable Dustin Lynch on the Saloon Stage, Thursday night!

GA passes, Standing Pit Passes, Reserved seating, VIP tickets, camping, and all the extras are available by visiting bigvalleyjamboree.com. Order by phone at 1-888-404-1234. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all @thebvj.

Now in its 28th year, BVJ is one of the longest-running and best loved music festivals in Canada.