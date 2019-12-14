630 CHED – Shumka’s Nutcracker

630 CHED proudly sponsors Shumka's Nutcracker to the Northern Jubilee Auditorium on December 14th and 15th!

Shumka’s Nutcracker is a new Holiday classic and a true Edmonton Nutcracker. This luxurious and uniquely powerful production features ballet, folk dance, and character dance in a celebration of Tchaikovsky’s beloved score. Shumka’s Nutcracker blends the grace and lyrical nature of classical movement with the strength of Ukrainian character dance, leaving audiences exhilarated and entertained.

Given Tchaikovsky’s Ukrainian heritage, the production incorporates Ukrainian Christmas traditions, folk and character dance, a grand orchestral version of Shchedryk (Carol of the Bells), and Ukrainian symbols woven into the lavish sets and costumes.

Witness the story of the young Clara, her dream prince, the meddling mice and the magic of the holiday season. A delight for the senses!

“A perfect first Nutcracker for many generations …. A powerful and beautiful thing to behold.”

– Edmonton Journal