31-10-2019 15:00

31-10-2019 20:30

America/Toronto

Trick-or-Treating and Creepy Dolls at the Vernon Museum

On Halloween Night, the museum is open until 8:30 PM. From 3 to 5 PM, bring your kids trick-or-treating in old-town Vernon or participate in a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt. Tour the museum by candlelight, overwatched by our collection of creepy dolls. Admission by donation. Come if you dare!