Trick-or-Treating and Creepy Dolls at the Vernon Museum
- http://www.vernonmuseum.ca/
- gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca 250-550-3140 (Gwyneth Evans)
On Halloween Night, the museum is open until 8:30 PM. From 3 to 5 PM, bring your kids trick-or-treating in old-town Vernon or participate in a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt. Tour the museum by candlelight, overwatched by our collection of creepy dolls. Admission by donation. Come if you dare!