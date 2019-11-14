630 CHED – FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament
- When
-
Add to Calendar 14-11-2019 17:00 17-11-2019 17:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED – FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament
630 CHED is proudly supports the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament coming to Alberta’s capital on November 14th-17th. Full detailsEdmonton Expo Centre - 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 7515 118 Ave NW
630 CHED is proudly supports the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament coming to Alberta's capital on November 14th-17th.
The competition will tip off at the Edmonton Expo Centre’s Hall D Arena in November and will serve to qualify teams to the FIBA Women’s Olympic qualifying 2020 tournaments, which will eventually decide which teams reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
With Canada currently holding the fifth overall FIBA world ranking, this is sure to be a weekend of fun and excitement.