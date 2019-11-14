630 CHED – FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament

630 CHED is proudly supports the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament coming to Alberta's capital on November 14th-17th.

The competition will tip off at the Edmonton Expo Centre’s Hall D Arena in November and will serve to qualify teams to the FIBA Women’s Olympic qualifying 2020 tournaments, which will eventually decide which teams reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

With Canada currently holding the fifth overall FIBA world ranking, this is sure to be a weekend of fun and excitement.